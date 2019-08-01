IIM-Bengaluru to hold three-day conference on mindfulness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In fast-paced Bengaluru, mindfulness is the buzz word. A healthy lifestyle, including a sound mind,requires adopting techniques of mindfulness. A three-day conference,Elevating Consciousness through Meditation for Global Harmony, will focuses on meditation and consciousness within the

field if management. It is organised by Heartfulness, which is present in 130 countries.

The conference will feature over 30 imminent speakers who will guide delegates to explore meditation and mindfulness within the framework of the field of management. The speakers include Vasco Gaspar,

Human Flourishing Facilitator from Portugal, Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Dr Bindu Kutty, Professor of Neurophysiology, NIMHANS, Bengaluru.The International Conference on Elevating Consciousness through Meditation for Global Harmony will commence on August 1, 9 am, at the Indian Institute of Management, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru.