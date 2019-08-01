Illegal construction at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park?

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Illegal constructions seem to be thriving in the city with even sides by the lakes not being spared. The latest one is at Cubbon Park. The construction near the Press Club has come as a shock to the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, who were the first to spot it, as well as many other users. When the Association brought this to the notice of authorities, the horticulture department said Karnataka State Bar Council near the park was making a room for security guards.

Umesh S, president of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, said, “Buildings just come up like this. We have only a few lung spaces in the city. Even though it is not a big building, it is still illegal. It is the horticulture departments’ responsibility to look into these issues.”

Umesh added that work is being carried out daily, with vehicles often ferrying construction material. Sribhavani Rakhesh, organising secretary of the Association asked, “Why do such incidents happen only in Cubbon Park? Why not Lalbagh? We also demand equal importance and restoration of greenery. We want the current generation to enjoy the greenery we did when we were growing up. We want kids to spend their childhood amidst greenery.”

Deputy director of Horticulture Department, G Kusuma, said the matter was brought to her recently. “I have sent a notice to Karnataka State Bar Council to stop the construction immediately,” she told CE.