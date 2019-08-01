IMA fraud: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan appears before SIT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared before Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials, probing the IMA multi-crore fraud case, on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the officials questioned Khan about his financial transactions with IMA founder and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, for which the former minister said that there was only one financial transaction with him and it was related to a property.

Zameer Ahmed Khan reportedly told the police that he did not even know about Mansoor Ahmed Khan and he came to know about him only after a corporator put him in touch with the accused in connection to the sale of the property.

Meanwhile, disqualified MLA Roshan Baig, who was also summoned for questioning on Wednesday, skipped the inquiry citing health reasons. He has sought some more time, but the SIT will issue notice again.