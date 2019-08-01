Home Cities Bengaluru

The twain shall meet

Bryden Lewis, Parth Chandramani and their team bring together Indian and Western music

Published: 01st August 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Bryden-Parth project and Choral Riff choir  Pandarinath B

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first floor of Centerstage Music Rehearsal Studio in Kasturi Nagar starts reverberating with music at 6am. A group of artistes, led by Bryden Lewis and Parth Chandramani, gathers here to practise for their upcoming performance, Ultimate Pop Jugalbandi. This small studio is where the duo bring their music compositions to life.

“I began my music profession over a decade ago in college. I got a chance to work with Bangalore-based progressive rock icons, Slain. Parth and I met while working with The Raghu Dixit Project, with whom we made our foray into Bollywood as assistant composers for Yash Raj Films in 2014. That was the beginning of Bryden-Parth project,” recalls Bryden, 30.

Bryden-Parth project, a 9-member band, marks the coming together of Bryden’s knowledge of Western music and Parth’s background in Indian classical music. “I have been playing the flute since a tender age. I was tutored by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi, which gave me a strong base to contest in MTV’s band hunt, ‘Rock On’, and become a winner,” 26 year-old Parth says.

The duo has worked on movies like Bewakoofiyan, starring Sonam Kapoor and Ayushman Khurana. They have also collaborated with some big names in Bollywood, such as Vishal-Shekhar and Harshdeep Kaur for live shows. “In 2018, we collaborated with Punjabi superstar Guru Randhawa for the premiere of Season 8 of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged, along with The Choral Riff. Bryden had the opportunity to rearrange and produce some of Guru’s popular songs for the show, and we also played a Bryden-Parth original, which we will also play at our show on Saturday,” Parth says.

The Choral Riff is an ensemble choir managed and produced by Bryden, comprising nine singers. “They’ve performed with us and Guru Randhawa and with Benny Dayal on the ZEE5 production, Lockdown, and have also performed live with singers like Jonita Gandhi. Besides the harmony, they create an almost-theatrical experience for the audience,” Bryden points out.

The team has over 1.80 lakh subscribers on YouTube, the main platform where they release covers. Some of their videos have garnered over 12 million views. “While social media is a great platform, the quality of the work shouldn’t suffer for the sake of shares or likes. You must always serve the music first,” Bryden adds.

This weekend, the duo is going to perform a different mix of Indian and Western music. “We are calling it Ultimate Pop Jugalbandi because the songs are a blend of two larger-than-life musical genres – English Pop and Bollywood. It’s dedicated to our travels, the people we’ve met, languages we’ve learnt, cultures we’ve experienced, our musical influences. We will be playing music from our upcoming album live for the first time.”

The performance will be held at Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield Main Road, on August 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bryden Lewis Parth Chandramani Ultimate Pop Jugalbandi Bryden-Parth project
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp