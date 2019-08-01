Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Why here?’ Vasanthagar residents wonder about upcoming skywalk project in Bengaluru

The construction of the skywalk was started by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike under PPP model with an aim to make it more convenient for pedestrians to cross the road.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The skywalk under construction at Vasanthnagar  Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just about four months after the construction of the skywalk at Cantonment Railway Station intersection in Vasanthnagar was started, the project is on the verge of completion, and is about one month away from getting operational. However, this is one of the infrastructure projects that people are not really thrilled about.

The construction of the skywalk was started by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with an aim to make it more convenient for pedestrians to cross the road. The footbridge will also have elevators to make it easier the people. “We will have a customised electric lift. The structure has come up, and it is only the lift that needs to be installed,” a senior BBMP official said. “The contractors are continuously carrying out the work, which will be finished in a month. The skywalk will be inaugurated then. It will help the passengers visiting the railway station, and even other passersby crossing the road,” the official added, also revealing that the contractor will deploy a security guard. The timings of the lift will be decided depending on the usage by people. The contractor will maintain the bridge for 30 years and pay BBMP an annual income with the advertisement fees.

However, not all residents of Vasanthnagar seem to be pleased about the new structure. “I was surprised to see that work is going on at a rapid pace here. There is no need for a skywalk to come up at this place. I think BBMP is doing this just to get money out of advertisements,”  Ashwini T, a resident of Vasanthnagar, said, pointing out that there are many other important places in the city where footbridges are required, such as the Bellandur junction where a pedestrian met with an accident recently.

According to Raj Kumar Dugar, founder and convenor of Citizens for Citizens, who also lives in Vasanth Nagar, it’s important that the lift remains functional. “Also, if this has been made for train passengers, then it should have been connected to the railway station like the one in the city railway station. However, it stretches only from road to road,” he added.

The concern was also voiced by Savitha S, who came by train from Kolar. “People think twice to use lifts, since they fear that it may get stuck. And climbing stairs with luggage is a difficult task,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skywalk project Vasanthnagar Cantonment railway station Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp