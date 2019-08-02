2 PSIs in dock for celebrating birthday of accused in police station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An old video of a birthday celebration of a person, who is now an accused, in a police station has put two Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the dock. The alleged birthday celebration took place in Vidyaranyapura police station in August last year. The two PSIs were celebrating 25-year-old Abhishek’s birthday, who has now been arrested in a case where tried to extort Rs 10,000 from a person claiming that he was a policeman.

When contacted, DCP (North-East) Bheemashankar Guled told TNIE that he has initiated an inquiry against the two PSIs. “The incident took place last year. Both the PSIs seen in the video have been transferred. However, it is not correct to celebrate a third party’s birthday in a police station .... I have ordered for an inquiry,” Guled said.