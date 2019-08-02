Harassed over dowry, newly-wed ends her life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old newly-married woman committed suicide by hanging at her house, in Konanakunte on Thursday morning. According to reports, she was tired of being harassed by her husband for dowry. The deceased is Pallavi, a native of Bangarpet in Kolar.

She had married Naveen a month ago. Her parents have lodged a complaint against Naveen who has been arrested and handed over to judicial custody. In his complaint, Narayanaswamy, father of Pallavi, alleged that Pallavi was not interested to marry Naveen because he was unemployed while she had completed her Master of Social Work (MSW) degree.

Helpline

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, available from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.