IMA scam: Court orders angiogram for Mansoor Khan

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud has to wait for some more time for the custody of its founder, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the kingpin in the Rs 2,000-crore scam case. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday remanded him in judicial custody till August 14. Medical reasons and threat to his life were cited by Mansoor’s counsel. However, a source said the SIT had applied for a body warrant and was trying to seek custody of Khan as early as possible.

The special court had earlier sent him into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 1. Investigating officers say it is very difficult for the case to move ahead with the probe without Mansoor’s custody. “We are waiting to take Mansoor into custody as it is very important for investigations to proceed. Without his custody, it’s also difficult for us to interrogate other people who are suspected to be involved in the case,” a senior SIT officer said.

Mansoor’s custody was sought by the SIT immediately after his arrest in New Delhi on July 19. However, he was handed over to the ED in Bengaluru. When his custody with ED ended on Thursday, he was produced before the magistrate, where SIT officials requested for his custody. Interestingly, despite renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, ruling out any medical emergency last Sunday, Mansoor’s counsel on Thursday argued that there was a major threat to his life, and he was suffering from a heart ailment.

Last Sunday night, Mansoor was wheeled into the hospital for an emergency check-up, and after a few tests, Dr Manjunath had said, “We performed tests but didn’t admit him as an inpatient, as cardiac emergency was ruled out.” Meanwhile, the court directed SIT sleuths to take Mansoor for an angiogram at Jayadeva Hospital, and later to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

However, this seems to have upset the SIT team, with officers saying that the medical check-up could have been done when he was in the custody of ED. “Now, we have to wait. However, we will get his custody soon and proceed with investigations,” an SIT investigating officer said.

The SIT team also requested court that no visitors be allowed to meet Mansoor, except for his counsel and this was agreed on. DCP Girish S, investigating officer at SIT, told TNIE: “We have moved court for a body warrant. We will soon get his custody and question him. Getting his custody is important as he is the vital source of information to proceed with investigations.”However, on Thursday, Mansoor was not taken to Jayadeva Hospital but to Parappana Agrahara. It is expected that he might visit the hospital on Friday for further examination.

IPS officer to be grilled today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will question then Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ajay Hillori in connection with the fraud. According to SIT sources, Hillori was called for questioning on Friday, after investigations revealed that he had sent an inquiry report to the Reserve Bank of India, stating that the owners of IMA Pvt Ltd were called for an inquiry and that there were no allegations against the company. The report also mentioned that they had not cheated the public at any point of time.