Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain, winds damage Tricolour at KSR station

Heavy rain and gusty winds are posing a major hindrance to the monumental flag fluttering at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, atop a 100-ft flag mast.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The flag at Yeshwantpur railway station

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and gusty winds are posing a major hindrance to the monumental flag fluttering at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, atop a 100-ft flag mast. The flag was taken down from its post for the fourth time since its installation, and a replacement is on the way. 

As a symbol of nationalism, the Railway Board had ordered installation of monumental flags across 75 of its busiest railway stations across the country, by January 2019. KSR and Yeshwantpur railway stations were chosen in Bengaluru and the flags were installed by the last week of December 2018. Each flag, along with the mast and lights around it for visibility in the dark, cost the Board Rs 9.8 lakh. While the flag at Yeshwantpur railway station continues to flutter, the flag pole at KSR Station, near the two-wheeler parking stand where it was prominently displayed, stood empty. 

Asked about the missing Tricolour, Divisional Railway Manager, Bangalore Division, Ashok Kumar Verma told The New Indian Express, “Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, the flag was damaged. So we have taken it down the pole and placed orders for a new flag. It is not available as a readymade piece due to its special size. It will be stitched and supplied to us in a couple of days. Each flag costs us Rs 45,000 to ready.”

This is the fifth time the flag will be hoisted at this spot. “The flag has been damaged four times in the past. It is not able to withstand forceful winds and rain. Hence, the frequent wear and tear,” Verma added. Asked how the flag at Yeshwantpur stood strong, the DRM said it had also suffered damage in the past and been replaced. “Right now, it’s going strong.”

Citing the reason why a damaged flag needs to be spotted and replaced immediately, a senior railway official said, “Under the Flag Code of India 2002, Part 2.2, a damaged or dishevelled flag should not be displayed. So, we need to keep watch to ensure the Tricolour is always in good condition.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSR station monsoon Rainfall
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp