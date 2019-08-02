Rain, winds damage Tricolour at KSR station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and gusty winds are posing a major hindrance to the monumental flag fluttering at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, atop a 100-ft flag mast. The flag was taken down from its post for the fourth time since its installation, and a replacement is on the way.

As a symbol of nationalism, the Railway Board had ordered installation of monumental flags across 75 of its busiest railway stations across the country, by January 2019. KSR and Yeshwantpur railway stations were chosen in Bengaluru and the flags were installed by the last week of December 2018. Each flag, along with the mast and lights around it for visibility in the dark, cost the Board Rs 9.8 lakh. While the flag at Yeshwantpur railway station continues to flutter, the flag pole at KSR Station, near the two-wheeler parking stand where it was prominently displayed, stood empty.

Asked about the missing Tricolour, Divisional Railway Manager, Bangalore Division, Ashok Kumar Verma told The New Indian Express, “Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, the flag was damaged. So we have taken it down the pole and placed orders for a new flag. It is not available as a readymade piece due to its special size. It will be stitched and supplied to us in a couple of days. Each flag costs us Rs 45,000 to ready.”

This is the fifth time the flag will be hoisted at this spot. “The flag has been damaged four times in the past. It is not able to withstand forceful winds and rain. Hence, the frequent wear and tear,” Verma added. Asked how the flag at Yeshwantpur stood strong, the DRM said it had also suffered damage in the past and been replaced. “Right now, it’s going strong.”

Citing the reason why a damaged flag needs to be spotted and replaced immediately, a senior railway official said, “Under the Flag Code of India 2002, Part 2.2, a damaged or dishevelled flag should not be displayed. So, we need to keep watch to ensure the Tricolour is always in good condition.”