You won’t be able to top up your Metro card online on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to a technical glitch on Namma Metro’s website, one cannot top-up their Metro Travel cards online till Friday. Messages regarding this were displayed in all Metro stations on Thursday.



The queue at counters across stations is bound to increase because of the problems to www.bmrc.co.in . Chief Public Relations Officer of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited B L Yashwanth Chavan said, “Our site is down due to technical reasons since Wednesday afternoon. Hence, top-up cannot be done online. We are setting it right and it is expected to be working by Friday afternoon.”

The glitch has occurred at a wrong time for commuters as most officer-goers top up their Travel Cards in the first week of the month as soon as they receive their salaries. More than 60% of Metro travellers travel by the Varshik card as it offers a 15% discount over the Metro token.