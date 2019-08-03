Art festival to celebrate diversity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre is organising Past Forward: Celebrating Critical Practices. It is a three-day arts festival that will bring together more than 60 diverse artistic expressions under one roof. These works are the representation of our pasts. They investigate the present, and let the viewers imagine possible collective futures through panel discussions, performances, film screenings, workshops and exhibitions.

IFA is a not-for-profit, independent, grantmaking organisation that supports research, practice and education in the arts and culture across India, since 1995. We have supported over 540 projects disbursing over `24 crore across the country.

In the past five years, India Foundation for the Arts has supported over 60 projects under the Arts Practice programme across disciplines such as photography, visual arts, theatre, film, augmented reality, gaming, graphic work, sound, music, dance, puppetry etc.

The outcomes in various formats include, and are not limited to, exhibitions, installations, performances, films, games, books.

Bangalore International Centre is a neutral, non-profit, member and donor enabled public institution for Bengalureans. Since 2005, around 750 ‘free to attend’ events have been held at BIC.

Their wide range of curated programs cover talks, panel discussions, films, music, dance, visual arts, plays, lecture demonstrations and more. The upcoming event will feature projects from across the country and disciplines.

Supported by Biocon and Goethe Institute, Past Forward: Celebrating Critical Practices will be held on October 30, 31 and November 01 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.