Bengaluru: 29-year-old woman accuses colleague of rape, cheating

A 29-year-old woman working in a private firm alleged that her colleague raped her when she was under the influence of alcohol. She said that he would also blackmail her.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman working in a private firm alleged that her colleague raped her when she was under the influence of alcohol. She said that he would also blackmail her. After promising marriage, the duo started living together. He allegedly borrowed Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh and escaped from the house. After learning that she was cheated, the woman approached Hulimavu police, to seek action against him.

Sandhya (name changed), a resident of   Bannerghatta Road, stated that her colleague Shyam (name changed) raped and cheated her. He would tell her that his wife and in-laws were harassing him and wanted to stay away from them. Sandhya, a single mother, showed him sympathy.

They attended an office party, after which  Shyam went to her house saying that he wanted to charge his phone. When she went to sleep, he allegedly assaulted her and even took pictures of her. On October 2018, he proposed his love for her and said he wanted to marry her. She refused saying she already has a child.

However, they continued their physical relationship. On November 2018, they started living together and even decided to get married in October this year. However, on July 29, at around 4.52 am he left the house saying he would meet his son and get back, but never returned. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case and are verifying the allegations.”

