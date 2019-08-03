Call for disability studies varsity gains support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, there were several calls to establish a separate University for Disability, made by various speakers at a national conference on Assistive Technology for All by 2030. The suggestion was made by Surinder Singh Oberoi from the International Committee of the Red Cross, Delhi and reiterated by several speakers.

The conference, organised by Mobility India, was held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Oberoi’s call found support from S. Sachidanand, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Vice-Chancellor and others.

“Separate universities would help research and development and merge emerging technologies which is the need of the hour as the numbers of elderly and the disabled are rising in India,” said Sachidanand. He mentioned that the RGUHS runs a graduate course for those interested to study disability and has now also written to the government to introduce PG courses so that one can learn more.