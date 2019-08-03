Home Cities Bengaluru

Dancing in the right direction

The 9-minute video will be released by Ragi Kana, an initiative of Hulkul Muniswamappa Munivenkatamma Charitable Trust, on Sunday.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Undeterred by the criticism that came her way, Bharatanatyam dancer Suhasini Koulagi remained steadfast in her belief about using the dance form to bring to focus on contemporary issues such as garbage and sanitation. The 23-year-old dancer, who hails from Mandya, has performed on Carnatic singer-activist T M Krishna’s song, Poromboke, in a video that addresses social, economic and environmental issues.

“The Tamil song, which came out two years back, refers to land that belongs to the community. Poromboke was a wake-up call for citizens to get involved in the environment they live in,” Phaneesh K, a member at Ragi Kana, said.

The performance has been choreographed by Suhasini herself. “In Indian classical dance, we find themes related to bhakti,” Suhasini, who happens to be the granddaughter of Gandhian social activist Surendra Koulagi, told CE. “During old times, Mahabharata and Ramayana were the value of life for people. But today’s culture is different, as are problems like pollution, lack of sustainable development and rural-urban divide,” she added.

However, their efforts did not find favour with some. “Many think Bharatanatyam is divine, and should not be deviated from its traditional ways. For this video, I had to perform in slums and garbage dumps. The song was also criticised upon its release. I hail from a social activist’s family. It’s my duty to address issues,” Suhasini stressed.

Krishna lauds the initiative. “The unique setting has given it a new meaning, highlighting the disasters we are creating. That’s why we have art – to make people participate in social, political and philosophical questioning,” he said.

The video will be released by social anthropologist Aninhalli R Vasavi at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra School, Bannerghatta Road. “It draws attention towards water extraction and depletion, pollution, excessive construction that has led to heat islands, and loss of common resources. It foregrounds the need for all to wake up to this nightmare,” Vasavi said.

