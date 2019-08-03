Embark on a cuisine tour to taste local delicacies

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is in talks with International Institute of Hotel Management to develop a cuisine-based tour that will showcase the local flavours of the state to tourists. A two-day cuisine tour has been proposed. Other details are yet to be worked on.

“According to the proposal, on day one of the tour, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided at some prominent eateries that will introduce tourists to traditional food. Some items on the menu will include, ragi mudde, bisi bele bath, benne masala dosa, akki rotti, and nati koli saaru. This will be accompanied by sight seeing,” said an official.

On the second day, the plan is to arrange for a stay at the IIHM campus and experience a cooking class with a chef. They will also get a certificate at the end from the chef. “We are looking at popular joints where these meals are served, such as Vidyarthi Bhavan, MTR and more,” the official said.

If the department finalises on the plan, it is likely to be implemented in October. Apart from this, from August 25 to 27, the department is organising Karnataka International Travel Expo.