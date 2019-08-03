Friends like family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Friendship Day on Sunday, prominent Bengalureans tell us about their 2am friend who they turn to when the going is good or otherwise

‘We’re poles apart’

Bindu Subramaniam (singer-songwriter) & Nithya Krishnan(full-time mom)

Some of the best friendships are forged in ‘school’ (read on). And singer-songwriter Bindu Subramaniam will vouch for that. Her best friend Nithya Krishnan, whom she met on the first day their kids joined Montessori, continue to be each other’s go-to person. “Nithya is a supermom, my external conscience, and the person who always tells me I’ll be okay, no matter how badly I’ve messed up. We met the first day our kids joined Montessori, and since then she has been my go-to person for all things parenting, and the person I can speak my mind with. Every mom I’ve ever met has held herself to an impossibly high standard, and never feels she’s good enough. Once in a while, it’s really important to have someone tell you it’s okay, and you aren’t doing a terrible job.” While Subramaniam admits that the two are poles apart–besides their love for shopping–the two are united by the fact that they are moms trying to do right for their kids. “Nithya is everything that I’m not - super organised and efficient, well-planned and on top of things. The type of supermom I could never be. I’m the mom that sends my kids Oreos while her kids have elaborate, balanced, healthy meals (but she never judges me.) She’s never sung a note and probably has no idea what I’m unloading about when I talk about work. But she’s one of the most important people in my life. Of late, I’ve made an effort to spend time with the people I care about, and Nithya is at the top of the list,” Subramaniam says. — Vidya Iyengar

‘I used to find Gangambike very dominating’

Gangambike Mallikarjun (Bengaluru city mayor) & Kavitha S (homemaker)

When Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun met Kavitha S in school three decades ago, little did they know that the two would find common ground and share a lasting friendship for decades. This, especially since the two didn’t exactly hit it off the first time they met. “To be honest, I used to feel Gangambike very dominating and never spoke to her. We would just exchange smiles and that was it. But then as weeks passed by, we began to know each other. We slowly started talking to each other and soon became best friends,” says Kavitha. After their schooling in Bharatiya Samskriti Vidyapith School in Ramanagara, they went on to join the same PU and Degree college just to stay together. “There is not a day in the last 28 years that we have fought or argued over anything. We share our joys and sorrows,” says Gangambike. Despite distances when Kavitha got married and moved to the United States of America, they ensured to speak on an everyday basis. “Sometimes we speak about civic issues in the city and she shares her suggestions on it. She is very motivating and supportive,” adds Gangambike. — Iffath Fathima

Cousins to confidants

Niret Alva (media personality) & Nitin Noronha (corporate trainer)

It’s difficult to find in one person somebody you can share everything with,” says co-founder of Miditech, Niret Alva. And yet, Alva has been lucky to find someone not too far away from his family. Equal part cousins and close friends, Alva and Nitin Noronha often turn to each other in their times of need, so much so that the latter always rings up the former for any decision, or just for some sound advice with a difficult situation.“Niret always calls black black and white white. He has a lot of wisdom and it’s difficult to find that today,” says Noronha, who is soon interjected with Alva’s, “You’re embarrassing me, dude.”Growing up, Noronha, who is younger by five years, was often the mischief monger, with Alva playing the role of the calm brother. “My earliest memory of him was him doing something to drive his mum crazy and the news of the instance spreading to the whole family,” says Alva.Interestingly, family members sometimes mistake the duo’s intense discussions for the incubation of a big project. “There are some people who are friends just to get something out of you. But ours is a bond where we want to see the other do better,” says Noronha, a corporate trainer, who unlike the rest of the family never calls Alva by his pet name Choku, but his first name instead.There are times when they’ve gone weeks without talking to each other. “But when one of us is going through something, the other just knows and calls that exact moment,” says Noronha, who adds that he shares things with him that he wouldn’t otherwise divulge. “He knows about my college pranks, some of which even my wife has no clue about.”Conversation between the two jumps from lessons they’ve learned from each other (loyalty and the right way to package what one is trying to say) to fun childhood memories (“Those days you could prank call without anyone finding out it was you”) to Noronha’s preference for always commuting by a two-wheeler in the city. “Personally, I find him to be a reckless driver and won’t ever ride pillion without a helmet,” declares Alva with a laugh.

— Simran Ahuja

‘I can be myself with my friends’

SHARMIELA MANDRE, Sandalwood actor

In an age where we have more ‘friends’ on social media than in person, Sharmiela Mandre says that only a handful of friends have stood by her through thick and thin. “Acquaintances are several, but 4am friends are rare,” says the Sandalwood actor. While she admits that she may portray to the world that she has many friends, in reality she has only a very limited number to whom she can turn to. “I don’t consider anybody and everybody as a friend,” she says. Among her good friends are Jennifer Kotwal and Ramya from the film industry, while Nicole Faria, Shifa Jowhar, Jharna Nagpal are friends from school and college. “I always hang out with these girls. I am comfortable being around them, and can be myself with them. I can say what I want, when I want,” she says. As a child, she used to wait to wear friendship bands on Friendship Day, but things have changed over the years. “Friendship is something that should be celebrated through life. Because apart from family, it’s friends who you can turn to,” she says.

In 2002, friends pooled in Rs 3 lakh to buy pistol

Prakash Nanjappa (shooter)

Only a few know that top shooter Prakash Nanjappa’s first pistol was bought by his friends who pooled in money for it. At that time in 2002, Nanjappa didn’t have enough resources to buy one for himself, which is why his friends decided to pitch in. “I needed a pistol for the National Games but didn’t have the funds. My family couldn’t afford it either. Knowing I was cash crunched, my friends did not think twice before pooling in ` 3 lakh to buy me a pistol,” he says. Nanjappa and his group of six friends–Naveen, Bhupesh, Kiran, Shankar, Sapthagiri and Manju first met while studying in Vijaya College in 1991. Twenty-seven years hence, the group still shares the same friendship. “All six of us think along the same lines and share the same views, which is what has kept us together,” says Nanjappa, who catches up with the group every week no matter how busy they are.

— Iffath Fathima