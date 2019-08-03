HD Kumaraswamy: Unhappy over current state of politics so want to take a step back

Home Cities Bengaluru

Expressing unhappiness over the current state of politics, H D Kumaraswamy said it was not good for people as it was dominated by hatred and caste.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Over a week after his coalition government collapsed, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said he wants to "step back" from politics and termed his entry into the field accidental.

Expressing unhappiness over the current state of politics, the JDS leader said it was not good for people as it was dominated by hatred and caste.

"Today's politics is not for good people. Today's politics is filled with infatuation towards caste, hate politics. The way certain feelings are instigated in people by a section, the way youth today are deflecting from their path...can I correct all these things? God will see," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters at Hassan, he said "Dont bring my family into this repeatedly. I'm not here to stick on in politics...looking at todays politics, I myself want to step back from politics. I have come into politics accidentally, I became chief minister accidentally..."

Kumaraswamy also rejected reports that his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was likely to be the JD(S) candidate from K R Pet, where by-election is necessitated following the disqualification of rebel party MLA Narayanagowda.

Nikhil had tasted defeat during the Lok Sabha polls in the party bastion of Mandya against independent candidate and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was supported by the BJP.

Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister on July 23 with the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government being defeated in the floor test, after a spate of resignations by alliance MLAs, who also abstained during the confidence vote.

Following this 17 legislators, 14 from the Congress and three from JD(S) were disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The MLAs were subsequently expelled from their respective parties.

Kumaraswamy during the trust vote too had said his entry into politics and becoming CM was accidental as he was offered the chief ministership by the Congress at a time when he was mulling staying away from politics after the May 2018 assembly polls in which his party ended up a distant third.

The Congress and JD(S) that had contested against each other in the assembly polls joined hands to form the government as the election threw up a hung verdict and to keep BJP, the single largest party out of power.

Following the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government on July 23, the single largest party BJPs B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26 and he subsequently proved the majority in the assembly on July 29.

