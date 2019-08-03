Independence Day: Security beefed up at KIA, railway stations
Ahead of the Independence Day, security has been enhanced at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as well as the railway stations across the city.
A passenger advisory issued by the airport has asked fliers to plan their travel bearing in mind delays. A tweet from its official handle said, “The high-security alert at the #BLRAirport might result in some additional wait time, queues and delays. Passenger security is our first priority. Please plan your travel accordingly. Apologies for any inconveniences.”
A top railway security official said that checking has been intensified and more security personnel have been deployed across stations. “It is a regular practice that a fortnight before important occasions like Independence Day or Republic Day vigil is intensified. We have not received any specific alert notice,” the cop said.