Independence Day: Security beefed up at KIA, railway stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Independence Day, security has been enhanced at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as well as the railway stations across the city.

A passenger advisory issued by the airport has asked fliers to plan their travel bearing in mind delays. A tweet from its official handle said, “The high-security alert at the #BLRAirport might result in some additional wait time, queues and delays. Passenger security is our first priority. Please plan your travel accordingly. Apologies for any inconveniences.”

A top railway security official said that checking has been intensified and more security personnel have been deployed across stations. “It is a regular practice that a fortnight before important occasions like Independence Day or Republic Day vigil is intensified. We have not received any specific alert notice,” the cop said.