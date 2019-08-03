Man climbs electricity pole, threatens to commit suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at Tippasandra in Kudur near Magadi on Friday afternoon when a mentally disturbed man climbed a high tension electricity pole and threatened to jump if anyone went to his rescue.

The residents alerted BESCOM staff who immediately disconnected the power supply. After a four-hour drama, he was brought down by fire personnel.

A senior police officer said the incident took place at around 8.30am when Mahadev, a native of Tamil Nadu, climbed the pole. Residents, who noticed him, alerted BESCOM officials. He was finally brought down at around noon and was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. He was later shifted to NIMHANS for further treatment.

Raju Gowda, an eye witness said, “The fire and emergency staff rushed to the spot at 10.30am and convinced him to come down, which took almost 90 minutes.”No case was filed, as medical officials said Mahadev was mentally disturbed.