Mommy fashion gets chic avatar

Designer Rina Dhaka is collaborating with a city clinic to launch her maternity wear line

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While functionality is core to maternity clothing and fashion is a much-enjoyed bonus, any expectant or new mother will vouch that comfortable and easy-to-slip-into fabric tops the list, when you have a baby bump or newborn in hand.

If you are looking to find an ideal combination of the three, well-known designer Rina Dhaka has an exclusive, customised maternity line that will soon be available to Bengaluru mothers. In collaboration with Apollo Cradle, Dhaka will put up her collection at Apollo Cradle centres across cities. It will also be launched soon on a mobile app.

The line is designed as a go-to maternity clothing and features everyday essentials in soft, luxurious feeling, sustainable fabric and knits, offering expectant and new mothers a style that’s classy, comfortable and effortlessly feminine. “I have designed feeding tunics and jackets that are functional as well as stylish. I have designed it with sustainable, organic and breathable fabric such as the liva yarn, soft cottons, linen and khadi, providing young mothers the much needed day-long comfort during this phase, without having to compromise on looking chic and trendy,” said Dhaka.

She further spoke about her go-to style, which is casual easy-flowing fabric and does not obstruct her movement while sitting on the floor to mark a piece or run to events. “Easy transitional pieces are my type,” she says, pointing out that bows, printed ruffle dresses and big pants are in season. “Thank God, everyone has moved away from gowns now because everyone started to opt for it and not try anything else,” she added.

Speaking about her couture collection of 2019 with Amrita Rao, she said the theme centres on romance, feminity and beauty, for which Rao fits the bill. Apart from Rao, she has enjoyed working with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Lara Dutta.

According to her, red is the colour that is oozing trend this season and it goes well for youngsters who opt for red hoodies, pullovers, T-shirts and dresses. “I try to create my work myself not outsource to tell my story,” she said.

