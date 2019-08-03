Home Cities Bengaluru

‘No complaint against IMA, no action taken’

SP Ajay Hilori was summoned by SIT, as there were reports that he did not take legal action against the firm

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mansoor Khan, IMA scam

IMA mastermind Mansoor Khan. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA multi-crore fraud case subjected SP Ajay Hilori to interrogation on Friday. It is learnt that the SP has submitted several documents related to the case and also clarified that he could not initiate action against the IMA, as there was no complaint against it.

Ajay Hilori was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, under whose jurisdiction the IMA office was located. He was summoned by SIT for questioning as there were reports that Hilori did not take legal action against the firm.

“Hilori was interrogated and he reviewed the files. There is a lot of correspondence involved so we will have to go through it. He said that he could not file a suo motu case as there was no complainant, and hence, investigation could not be done. He will be called on Saturday for further interrogation. The inspector will be called the following day,” said SIT official Girish.

As of now, Mansoor is being examined at Jayadeva Hospital. While his health report is yet to be out, he is likely to undergo a heart operation. “If he has to be operated on, the SIT getting custody of him will be further delayed,” Girish added.

Sources said that Hilori has submitted documents and given his statement, explaining the circumstances that led to a lack of action against IMA. “Based on correspondence by the RBI, the DCP was asked to investigate and submit a report about IMA’s operations. But the DCP’s report did not have anything that could lead to legal action against the firm, so he is being questioned,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam SIT
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp