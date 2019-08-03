‘No complaint against IMA, no action taken’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA multi-crore fraud case subjected SP Ajay Hilori to interrogation on Friday. It is learnt that the SP has submitted several documents related to the case and also clarified that he could not initiate action against the IMA, as there was no complaint against it.

Ajay Hilori was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, under whose jurisdiction the IMA office was located. He was summoned by SIT for questioning as there were reports that Hilori did not take legal action against the firm.

“Hilori was interrogated and he reviewed the files. There is a lot of correspondence involved so we will have to go through it. He said that he could not file a suo motu case as there was no complainant, and hence, investigation could not be done. He will be called on Saturday for further interrogation. The inspector will be called the following day,” said SIT official Girish.

As of now, Mansoor is being examined at Jayadeva Hospital. While his health report is yet to be out, he is likely to undergo a heart operation. “If he has to be operated on, the SIT getting custody of him will be further delayed,” Girish added.

Sources said that Hilori has submitted documents and given his statement, explaining the circumstances that led to a lack of action against IMA. “Based on correspondence by the RBI, the DCP was asked to investigate and submit a report about IMA’s operations. But the DCP’s report did not have anything that could lead to legal action against the firm, so he is being questioned,” an officer said.