One-of-its kind walkathon to see moms carrying babies in slings

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Young mothers will take part in a walkathon, carrying their babies in slings on Saturday.

The event is being organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital for creating awareness on breastfeeding as part of World Breastfeeding Week and will start at the hospital premises in Bannerghatta at 7 am. The walkathon is in collaboration with Pinkathon and Bhoomika Patel, the head coach, will be leading the walkers. Volunteers will accompany the participants.

“Some mothers are not aware about the importance of breastfeeding and focus more on artificial diet. A few are body-conscious, but breast milk includes vitamins and enzyme necessary for the child’s immunity. We have invited 50-60 mothers, some of whom gave birth at our hospital,” Neeraj Lal, vice president of the hospital, said. “We wanted something different, which includes babies as well,” he added.

The 1.2 km-walk will include skits and musical sessions. Doctors will be present to answer enquiries. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy will be the chief guest and will take part in the walkathon.