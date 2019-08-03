Home Cities Bengaluru

Pet owners in Bengaluru redefine Friendship Day celebration

Shanthi Nagar resident Sujay B starts his day with his two dogs–seven-year-old Blacky and two-and-half-year-old Angel.

Sujay B with Angel and Blacky

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shanthi Nagar resident Sujay B starts his day with his two dogs–seven-year-old Blacky and two-and-half-year-old Angel. Wagging their tails, they come and lick his face, showing their love and affection towards him. Happily, he says, “What better way to begin your day than this!”

As Friendship Day is around the corner, hundreds of dog parents like Sujay are preparing to celebrate their friendship with pets. This time, both public and private events are being organised by different pet owner associations, animal lovers and commercial organisations like The Cubbon Park Canines, Woofstock Bangalore and Pet Fed. “I consider this to be a great idea to celebrate my friendship with my dogs. They have always been my true support system,” says Sujay, adding, “We may have misunderstandings with our family and friends and sometimes, we don’t talk to each other for a few days due to these small fights. But my dogs are not like that. They are the first ones to receive me with joy and enthusiasm once I reach home.”

From food stalls, games and ‘doggo’ competitions to in-house health check-ups, the festivals on August 4 will include a wide range of fun activities especially curated for pet owners and their furballs. “Pet Fed is back with Bengaluru Pupper Party. It is a fun afternoon with doggos and has loads of complimentary items like goodies, doggy buffet and basic grooming, all inclusive at just `349. Both the pet and its parents can play games and stand a chance to win special gifts,” says Shivika Arora, marketing associate, Pet Fed. Bengaluru. Pupper Party will be held at Gudguda Prime Cafe, Koramangala from 12pm to 3pm. Another private dog festival by Woofstock Bangalore will be conducted on same day at The Farmhouse, Radha Hometel, Whitefield, from 11am onwards. The ticket price starts from `240.

According to Carolyn Davies, a freelance marketing professional who lives in Nagasandra, every day is Friendship Day for her and her cocker spaniel, Simba. “For me, Simba is everything. Thanks to him, I learned some good habits of getting up early in the morning and go for a walk. We spend a lot of time taking photos and videos and posting it on Instagram. We go to Cubbon Park almost every Sunday and attend pet events, so that he can socialise with other dogs. Unfortunately, Bengaluru doesn’t have too many pet-friendly places. But these kind of events give us an opportunity to spend quality time with our pets. I feel sad to leave them at home while going for work. So whenever we get an opportunity, we attend such pet festivals,” she shares.    

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, member of The Cubbon Park Canines, points out that there should be more encouragement towards public events. “Our volunteer group is promoting adoption and care of abandoned dogs. Every Sunday, we conduct programmes for these pets at Cubbon Park. But this Sunday, we are celebrating Mujhse Dosti Karogi, a Friendship Day-special event, which urges people to make friends with street dogs, who go hungry most of the time,” she says. Entry to this fest is free for all.

