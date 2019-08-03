Tamil Nadu tourist drowns while shooting video from boat

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 24-year-old youth from Tamil Nadu drowned while boating in Subbikere (Kesara Kere) at Bilagunda village in Periyapatna taluk on Thursday.

He was trying to take a video with his phone when he accidentally slipped into the water. After a day-long search, the body was retrieved on Friday evening. Karthik, son of Srinivas from Coimbatore, was working as an engineer at a private company and had come to Mysuru along with a group of 50 tourists. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Thursday. According to police, an association, ‘Adventure’, was running the boating service. A fortnight ago, they had suspended the service citing losses.

However, the tourists were brought near the lake by two tourist operators, and it was at their insistence, that the boating happened. The youth is suspected to have lost balance while recording the video. Karthik’s parents have lodged a complaint at Bettadapura police station.