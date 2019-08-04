Bengaluru metro services resume between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road after one-day shutdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The metro operations between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road, which were shut from Saturday night to for maintenance work, resumed operations on Sunday.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, BL Yeshvanth Chavan, "After the mega block, revenue services between Biayappanahalli and MG Road resumes at 11.25 am today".

The operations were scheduled to start at 11 am on Sunday as per the original plan of BMRCL but it appears to have suffered a 25-minute delay.



However, metro operations were not disrupted either on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahallu) or in the portion of the Purple Line between MG Road and Mysore Road during the planned shutdown of operations effected from. 9 30 pm on August 3.