Defence ministry didn’t submit papers for All Saints Church: BMRCL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new twist to the acquisition of All Saints Church land for the proposed Vellara Junction Metro station, a representative of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s land acquisition department, who was present at the Shantalanagar (111) Ward committee meeting on Saturday, said that the Defence Ministry has not submitted any document to them or to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), claiming that the church was historically theirs.

“As per the documents present with us, the city survey shows that the land belongs to the CSI. If the Defence authorities have an issue, they need to submit proof with documents. All they have sent is a letter. We are already holding meetings with CSI authorities on how to go about the temporary land acquisition with minimal impact. The compensations have been paid,” said the land acquisition official.

Residents of the ward, however, claimed that the compensation given by the Metro when they acquired a portion of the church was wrongly given to the CSI (Church of South India).

Members of the All Saints Church Welfare Association are unhappy with the church authorities for giving into BMRCL’s demands, accepting the compensation and agreeing to let go of the heritage land.

Residents demanded to know the number of trees that would be cut and if the tree committee had approved the plan. However, there were no clear answers given and the dispute between the citizens and the Metro continues with little clarity on who owns the land.