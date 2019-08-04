Factory fire: One more worker succumbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fire that broke out in a private waste management factory in Tavarekere on Magadi Road recently killed four labourers. While three workers died just a day after the incident, which took place on July 26, the fourth and last victim, Aftab, succumbed to his burns on Saturday. The deceased are Seema (32), Shakila (27), Saleem (31), and Aftab (39), residents of Herohalli on Kanakapura Road. Police said the factory owner and manager have been booked for negligence.

A senior police officer from Taverekere police station said the incident occurred at Sunrace Compost Factory in Kodigehalli on July 26. An accidental fire broke out due to a chemical leak, when the labourers were lifting waste from a pit.

Aftab brought three of the labourers - Seema, Shakila and Saleem - for an emergency work and they were to finish the work in two days. However, fire broke out, injuring the labourers, who were rushed to Victoria Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased, a case of negligence has been booked against Dr Alakacharya, and manager Kishore Babu. However, both of them are absconding. CCTV footage has been obtained from the factory, which has been operating for four years now. “We have also written to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” an investigating officer said.