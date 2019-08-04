Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor pays Rs 500 fine for using plastic to wrap gift given to CM BSY

The city’s first citizen, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, set a fine example by paying a fine of Rs 500 for using plastic.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s first citizen, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, set a fine example by paying a fine of Rs 500 for using plastic. She paid the fine on August 3 after she realised that her subordinates used plastic to wrap dry fruits, which was given as a welcome gift to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express she said, “Since I gave the gifts and it had plastic, it is my mistake and I paid the fine. As a Mayor and first citizen of the city, it is my duty to set a precedent ... now others should also follow it.”

The Mayor said that this was for the first time that she had paid such a fine as a corporator and Mayor. She further added that she had ensured her house is plastic-free and had been practising the same since 2016, when the rule was imposed by the pollution control board, state government and the environment ministry. She said that no-plastic policy was being followed even in her kitchen. 

TAGS
Gangambike Mallikarjun fine plastic BS Yediyurappa
