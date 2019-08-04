Online fraud alert: Woman hunting for job loses Rs 24,000 to conman

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of online fraud, a 35-year-old woman in search of a job lost around

Rs 24,000 to a conman. Through an online job portal, a man promised to arrange an interview with a private firm, and cheated her in the process. The woman has filed a complaint with the Halasur police seeking action against the conman.

Sweta Jay Desai, a resident of Yallapa Chetty Layout on Halasuru Road, lost money to the conman who introduced himself as Venkat. Desai is working with a private firm and wanted to update her resume on job portals. On July 30, she logged into an online job portal and Venkat introduced himself as an employee and would help her with applications.

“Venkat asked me to pay Rs 2,000. After I paid him the amount, he asked me to pay Rs 4,725 more. Later he again asked for more money. I have a daily limit when transferring money, so I was unable to pay him any more,” Desai said.

The next day when she logged in to complete the transactions and fix appointments for jobs, she was again made to pay till she reached her daily limit of transactions.

“The next day when I tried to contact him, his phone was switched off. However, his WhatsApp was on. I contacted my branch and found out that the account was in Uttar Pradesh whereas Venkat said he is from Bengaluru. I then contacted him on WhatsApp asking him to refund my money, but he refused. I asked him to at least complete the transaction and fix the interview, he refused,” Desai added. Once Desai learnt Venkat was a fraud, she filed a complaint against him.

However, she is yet to file a complaint in this regard with the online job portal. An investigating officer said, “The conman has access to the people who login to the portal ... he must have hacked it or is a part of the company. We have taken up a case of cheating and are investigating further.”