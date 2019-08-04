Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman electrocuted in KR Puram

A 26-year-old woman was electrocuted while cleaning the terrace at her two-storeyed building in KR Puram on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman was electrocuted while cleaning the terrace at her two-storeyed building in KR Puram on Saturday. Her nine-year-old son was witness to the incident, police said. The deceased is Gayatri, wife of Manjunath.

The couple was living in Seegehalli with their two children and Gayatri’s mother.Police said the incident took place at 7.30am. Gayatri was clearing out garbage from a hole on the terrace wall with an iron rod when she came in contact with a live wire close to the building. Her mother heard her scream and Gayatri was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.KR Puram police said Gayatri was working in a garment factory but had recently quit her job due to ill health. 

