Home Cities Bengaluru

Yediyurappa govt puts BBMP budget on hold

The new BJP government has put the BBMP budget on hold. This means, BBMP cannot call for tenders or issue any work orders.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new BJP government has put the BBMP budget on hold. This means, BBMP cannot call for tenders or issue any work orders. The urban development department said on Saturday that the  budget has been put on hold till the finance department and the cabinet approve it. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told TNIE that the government orders would be adhered to.

The BBMP on May 22 had passed the budget worth Rs 11,500 crore but did not get the previous government’s approval due to the political turmoil in the state. So far, no work orders have been issued, except for white topping worth Rs 1,000 crore for which tenders were already finalised. Other projects are still in the stage of preparing a detailed project report or even discussions. Apart from this, the Navanirmana project worth Rs 8,000 crore was also underway.

BBMP officials and corporators are hoping that government will give approval at the earliest as it has been mentioned in the note sent to the corporation.“Cabinet meetings happen at least once a fortnight so the budget will be approved at the first meeting. This is the first time such a thing has happened as the council and corporation have the powers and authority to take decisions and government is a mere seal.

However, this has not affected the functioning as regular maintenance works have been taken up with amount accumulated in the Escrow accounts. The source of money to this account is from the income BBMP earns in the form of taxes, property registration and fines collected. Maximum expenditures happen from December to March when tenders are finalised, work orders are issued, work is executed and amounts are released,” a BBMP official explained.

Corporators are however not pleased with this order. “We promised citizens to undertake works raised by them during public and ward committee meetings. Delay in approving the budget will further delay the execution. This will only bring a negative reputation to corporators who have only a two-year term,” said a corporator who did not want to be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Yediyurappa govt budget
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp