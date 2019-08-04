Yediyurappa govt puts BBMP budget on hold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new BJP government has put the BBMP budget on hold. This means, BBMP cannot call for tenders or issue any work orders. The urban development department said on Saturday that the budget has been put on hold till the finance department and the cabinet approve it. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told TNIE that the government orders would be adhered to.

The BBMP on May 22 had passed the budget worth Rs 11,500 crore but did not get the previous government’s approval due to the political turmoil in the state. So far, no work orders have been issued, except for white topping worth Rs 1,000 crore for which tenders were already finalised. Other projects are still in the stage of preparing a detailed project report or even discussions. Apart from this, the Navanirmana project worth Rs 8,000 crore was also underway.

BBMP officials and corporators are hoping that government will give approval at the earliest as it has been mentioned in the note sent to the corporation.“Cabinet meetings happen at least once a fortnight so the budget will be approved at the first meeting. This is the first time such a thing has happened as the council and corporation have the powers and authority to take decisions and government is a mere seal.

However, this has not affected the functioning as regular maintenance works have been taken up with amount accumulated in the Escrow accounts. The source of money to this account is from the income BBMP earns in the form of taxes, property registration and fines collected. Maximum expenditures happen from December to March when tenders are finalised, work orders are issued, work is executed and amounts are released,” a BBMP official explained.

Corporators are however not pleased with this order. “We promised citizens to undertake works raised by them during public and ward committee meetings. Delay in approving the budget will further delay the execution. This will only bring a negative reputation to corporators who have only a two-year term,” said a corporator who did not want to be named.