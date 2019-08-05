BBMP’s plan to give plastic to BIAL on hold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP and BIAL had planned on handing over plastic to the airport authorities for using it to lay roads. But BIAL has now sought more time as they are still doing their research on the project, a BIAL spokesperson said.

During a 10-day long raid, BBMP had collected 14 quintals of plastic till July end and is yet to decide what to use this plastic for.

“We are looking for contractors to hand over the plastic to. If transportation turns out to be cost effective and sufficient plastic is accumulated, then we can send the plastic to cement factories,” a senior BBMP official said.