Citizens to make wards better

Volunteers will work with govt to take care of roads, education, water and all else

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vande Bharatam, a non-profit trust, launched their initiative on collaborating with the government at the ward level, in Town Hall on Sunday. The idea of the group is to have a few hundred volunteers in every ward, who will be assigned to follow up on each and every department - be it roads, education, trees, water or sewerage.

Explaining this, B H Lokesh, founder of the initiative, said, “With respect to roads, there will be a few citizen volunteers who will be there in every stage, be it proposal, planning or execution. If any other party can execute it cheaper than the bids the Palike has received, they can inform them. They will collect all the files and follow-up on every step. They can also alert the officials if poor quality materials are being used.”
The group aims to follow-up with every government department at the micro-level.

Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner, who was present at the event, said, “The blame game between citizens and officials does not take our city forward. If citizens co-ordinate with us at least in a few wards on a pilot basis, we can one day implement this initiative everywhere. It can be done with joint commissioners and chief engineers of all eight zones, along with like-minded citizen groups.”

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun addressed the gathering and said, “Ever since ward committees became functional, active resident welfare associations are working with us to resolve problems at the ward level itself. We observe that wards where residents are active are always in a better condition than others.”
Experts from various fields discussed issues such as water scarcity, garbage and green initiatives.

R H Sawkar, Secretary of Geological Society India, said, “In Kolar, the groundwater is at 74m. Every year, there is a depression of 2m. The groundwater which we are pumping out in Bengaluru is in fact, one lakh years old. Big trees are unable to reach it and hence they keep falling. We can harvest the rainwater and quench the city’s thirst instead of pumping water from Cauvery, which is 130km away.”

Retired Chief Engineer from BWSSB, Dr Tippeswamy, said, “We need to start using treated water for drinking too. 30 per cent of stormwater drains are filled with sewage. Thus our lakes don’t survive. Why can’t we use urban floodwater as a resource instead?”

