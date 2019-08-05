Home Cities Bengaluru

Halasuru yet to hold a single ward committee meeting

Residents allege that Ward 90 members have not been able to attend any meetings since December last year. 

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While 161 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were busy with ward committee meetings on Saturday, there was one ward which was yet to have any interaction with the corporator or Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) members. Residents allege that Ward 90 members have not been able to attend any meetings since December last year. 

“We have not attended any meetings, and most of the time, when we reach the corporator’s office for the meeting, they say it is over,” said a Halasuru RWA member. Another member said, “In February, I went to the corporator’s office when the meeting was on, but had to wait outside since there was no space. Nobody knows who is attending it.”

Mamata Saravana, ward corporator, said that she is unaware of RWA members attending the meetings, and did not comment further.

Ward ARO Shivakumar said that eight meetings had been held, but also admitted that he was unaware of RWA members being part of the committee. “We had a few social workers, RTO members and senior citizens attending the meeting,” Shivakumar said. “We had given circulars to all officials of the committee,” he added.

BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that she will inquire with the corporator on why regular ward committee meetings are not held.

“I will discuss this with the commissioner and ward officers, and get an update,” she told TNIE, adding that meetings should be conducted on or before the 10th of every month.

Last month, as many as 51 corporators were awarded ‘Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara’  for holding at least four ward committee meetings in the past six months. Some of the corporators had held monthly meetings.

Corporators on Tuesday asked the mayor and Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to cancel ward committee meetings as executive and assistant executive engineers hardly turn up. Thanisandra corporator Mamatha KM said that the engineers have been dodging all ward committee meetings for almost a year now.

