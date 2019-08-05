Home Cities Bengaluru

Moths matter too, say youths trying to spread awareness about winged insects

Butterflies are considered to be attractive, beautiful and colourful but the same cannot be said for moths, who are often ignored.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Moth

For representational purpose

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Butterflies are considered to be attractive, beautiful and colourful but the same cannot be said for moths, who are often ignored. Now thanks to a group of moth enthusiasts, more people are starting to gain awareness about moths.

Five interns from the Indian Institute of Science (IIsc) and moth enthusiast Rachit Singh headed to Kodagu for a ‘Moth Watch’. They also convinced students from KALS School in Gonikoppal and students from College of Forestry in Ponnampet in Kodagu to help the younger generation learn about the importance of moths and their varied species.

The team wanted to conduct an awareness programme for National Moth Week, which occurs in the last week of July. They started their Moth Watch in Kodagu from July 28-30 in places like Balele Field Station, Institute of Wildlife Veterinary Research and College of Forestry. “We chose Kodagu because very less data is present here. The area has rich vegetation, a mix of plantations and moist deciduous forest is found there. The plant diversity was rich in the areas we explored,” said Singh.

While talking about the importance of moths, he explained that moths offer many ecological services to the ecosystem and are efficient pollinators of flowers, mainly the night-blooming ones. “Some species of orchids solely depend on Hawkmoths for their pollination. They are also the key members of the food web and various organisms such as bats, spiders and birds feed on them. They form the backbone of the global silk industry,” said Singh.

The team observed 250 species of moths in three days, including Atlas Moth, which is the largest in the world. They also spotted large slug moths (Phocoderma species), which have glossy patterns on their wings, and caterpillars that have stinging spines. Additionally, they also caught sight of three species of Hawk moths.

A presentation on moths was also given by Singh and Kishore Raj D – who is an intern at Asian Nature Conservation Foundation, IISC – to school and college students. That’s not all, the team even uploaded the moth species data on Inaturalist (a biodiversity website) and the India Biodiversity Portal, where the number of species of moths in the country and state is recorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moths IISc
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp