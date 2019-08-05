Home Cities Bengaluru

Richmond Town goes without BSNL landline for 10 years, BBMP clueless

Salim Khursheed, a septuagenarian, had been using his BSNL landline connection for the past 50 years.

Published: 05th August 2019

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Salim Khursheed, a septuagenarian, had been using his BSNL landline connection for the past 50 years. But 10 years ago, a vehicle crashed into the cable line and BSNL lines in Campbell Road in Victoria Layout have been disconnected since. While several attempts have been made to get the line fixed, nothing has come of it.

Khursheed, after speaking to a BSNL cableman, realised that the area was the borderline of two different wards -  111 and 117. Both corporators belonged to different political parties and this was the main problem.

“The lineman told me that the corporators did not want to lose voters by digging up roads. We have been fighting for permission to get the job done,” Khursheed told TNIE.

Khursheed’s neighbour Farookh Ahmed said, “We had a BSNL landline connection long back. But it stopped working so we eventually had to change to a private connection.”

Mohammed Ibrahim, a shopkeeper near Victoria Layout, said the locals do not bother raising complaints with the corporators. “Since this area consists of lower-middle class families, nobody wants to waste time since corporators do not respond. So when the BSNL lines got disconnected, people preferred to switch to other operators instead of sorting this,” he said.

However, when The New Indian Express asked P Soumya, corporator of ward 117 about the lapse, she denied having any difference with the ward 111 corporator. When asked if there were any issues previously, Soumya said that she is unaware of any such incidences with previous corporators. “Though he is from BJP, the corporator has been friendly to us and we mutually sort out issues pertaining to our ward,” she added.

M B Dwarakanath, BBMP corporator of ward no. 111 said the line issue has not been brought their knowledge. “Politically I am cordial with them (Soumya) and other corporators. Politics here is immaterial,” she added.

On raising this issue with the BSNL, a spokesperson said, “This is not the first time we are facing such an issue. We have to deal with local corporators across Bengaluru, which is not an easy task.”

