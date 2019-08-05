Home Cities Bengaluru

Wildlife festival launches water conservation campaign

The sixth edition of the event, held over the weekend at Palace Grounds, was attended by wildlife activists, photographers, filmmakers and nature enthusiasts.  

Published: 05th August 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dog

One of the photos exhibited at the sixth edition of Nature InFocus Festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water scarcity in Karnataka and neighbouring states emerged as the highlight in the recently-concluded Nature InFocus Festival. A campaign called ‘Save Every Drop’ was launched in collaboration with Astral Pipes, a plumbing and drainage systems manufacturer. 

The sixth edition of the event, held over the weekend at Palace Grounds, was attended by wildlife activists, photographers, filmmakers and nature enthusiasts.  

Through the year-long campaign, organisers aim to create awareness about the ongoing water crisis and encourage necessary actions to address this issue. Rohit Varma, co-founder of Nature inFocus, said,

“Water crisis is a pressing issue, but what we need now is to go beyond creating awareness and act on it. Through this campaign, we hope people will find ways to do their bit, before it’s too late.”

The key ideas of the campaign are recognising individuals and organisations working on water conservation and providing innovative solutions; increasing awareness among public through social media posts created by artists and illustrators; and a year-long contest inviting ideas on effective water conservation. 

The Nature inFocus digital platform and the annual festival draws a crowd of like-minded people interested in understanding the natural world and the burning issues of our planet. The event also features various contests on the subject. 

This year, Shuvam Nath took home the ‘NiF Photographer of the Year’ prize for his image ‘Buzz-kill’, which also won in the ‘Animal Behaviour’ category. It shows a female oriental honey buzzard storming a large beehive as its inhabitants go berserk.  Alerted by his parents one early morning, Nath jumped out of bed to capture this action shot from his terrace. 

“One need not climb mountains or trek forests to find interesting subjects. If you look around, the possibilities are endless,” says the 20-year-old photography student from Kolkata, who plans to specialise in wildlife and landscapes during the last year in college. 

The award in the Conservation Issues category was shared by three images – ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’ by Sarang Naik, ‘Crossing The Styx’ by Ankit Kashyap, and ‘New Enemies’ by Devki Nandan. The ‘Young Photographer’ award was won by Wewin Pandian. Naik is a freelance photographer and cinematographer from Mumbai. He specialises in black and white images and abstract photography, and tries to depict images of nature with emotion, melancholy and loneliness in particular. Nature photography has become a meditative practice for him and a way to express his inner struggles, he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water conservation water scarcity
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp