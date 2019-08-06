Home Cities Bengaluru

Angry villagers thrash three teen bikers for doing wheelie

 Angry villagers thrashed three teenagers for performing wheelie and pelted stones at the scooters in Hemmigepura near Talaghattapura on Monday.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angry villagers thrashed three teenagers for performing wheelie and pelted stones at the scooters in Hemmigepura near Talaghattapura on Monday. Talaghattapura police said that the incident took place early in the morning and no one came to file a case. The police said that a group of bikers came to NICE Road near Kaggalipura to perform stunts on their vehicles.

Recently, two bikers were killed during a head-on collision and the video had gone viral.  It is said that the villagers thrashed the bikers following Sunday’s accident where a 56-year-old Siddappa, a resident of Hemmigepura, was severely injured when he was hit by a speeding bike. 

A senior police officer said there is regular police patrolling on NICE Road near Kengeri and KS Layout.  So the bikers have shifted their wheelie activities towards Hemmigepura as the place is isolated. Police has asked toll booth staffers to keep an eye out for such bikers who perform dangerous stunts.

TAGS
road safety
