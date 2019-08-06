Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seeks Rs 3.45 crore to study lakes in Bengaluru

For the project to be accomplished in six months in two phases, NEERI quoted Rs 1.25 cr and Rs 2.20 cr, respectively.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has forwarded the proposal of Rs 3.45 crore quoted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to ascertain the disappeared lakes and also for study of lakes of Bengaluru city for protection, restoration and  rejuvenation as per the directions issued by the court to the state government for approval.

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi submitted the status report before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz which was hearing the PIl filed by Citizens Action Group and others. Then the court observed that NEERI has quoted a reasonable amount to study city’s lakes and BBMP has sent NEERI’s response to the state government, which has to take steps to approve the proposal.

For the project to be accomplished in six months in two phases, NEERI quoted Rs 1.25 cr and Rs 2.20 cr, respectively. The duration of the project is 3 months from the date of receiving work order for study in the first phase and another 3 months for the work to be taken up in second phase. 

In the status report, the BBMP has stated that it has taken certain steps in compliance of the interim directions issued by the court on June 18 with regard to restoration, maintenance and rejuvenation of lakes.The court had directed to appoint the NEERI to make in-depth study of causes of pollution of lakes in Bengaluru city within BBMP limits, to ascertain the location of lakes which have disappeared with the passage of time, to study the existing lakes and to suggest the measures for restoration of all the lakes which have disappeared.

According to the status report, in compliance of the court’s directions, the Commissioner and the Special Commissioner of BBMP along with the Additional Chief Secretary of the State government convened a meeting with the Director and Scientists of the CSIR-NEERI on July 16, 2019. Then BBMP briefed NEERI about the status of lakes in the city.

Mobile Application 
The BBMP ‘s report also mentions the ‘BBMP Sahaaya’ app and the web-portal named the same, where citizens can write complaints, upload photographs of violations including the dumping of garbage into lakes or taking up other banned activities. Encroachment of stormwater drains can also be reported. Shortly, a WhatsApp facility to lodge complaints will also be started, the BBMP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp