BBMP seeks Rs 3.45 crore to study lakes in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has forwarded the proposal of Rs 3.45 crore quoted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to ascertain the disappeared lakes and also for study of lakes of Bengaluru city for protection, restoration and rejuvenation as per the directions issued by the court to the state government for approval.

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi submitted the status report before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz which was hearing the PIl filed by Citizens Action Group and others. Then the court observed that NEERI has quoted a reasonable amount to study city’s lakes and BBMP has sent NEERI’s response to the state government, which has to take steps to approve the proposal.

For the project to be accomplished in six months in two phases, NEERI quoted Rs 1.25 cr and Rs 2.20 cr, respectively. The duration of the project is 3 months from the date of receiving work order for study in the first phase and another 3 months for the work to be taken up in second phase.

In the status report, the BBMP has stated that it has taken certain steps in compliance of the interim directions issued by the court on June 18 with regard to restoration, maintenance and rejuvenation of lakes.The court had directed to appoint the NEERI to make in-depth study of causes of pollution of lakes in Bengaluru city within BBMP limits, to ascertain the location of lakes which have disappeared with the passage of time, to study the existing lakes and to suggest the measures for restoration of all the lakes which have disappeared.

According to the status report, in compliance of the court’s directions, the Commissioner and the Special Commissioner of BBMP along with the Additional Chief Secretary of the State government convened a meeting with the Director and Scientists of the CSIR-NEERI on July 16, 2019. Then BBMP briefed NEERI about the status of lakes in the city.

The BBMP ‘s report also mentions the ‘BBMP Sahaaya’ app and the web-portal named the same, where citizens can write complaints, upload photographs of violations including the dumping of garbage into lakes or taking up other banned activities. Encroachment of stormwater drains can also be reported. Shortly, a WhatsApp facility to lodge complaints will also be started, the BBMP said.