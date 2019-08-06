Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s youth get an Insta-high

They find peddlers by using specific hashtags on Instagram

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been a major crackdown on drug peddling in the city, many users say drugs are still available, albeit a little more expensive. This is because suppliers are finding newer methods to continue bringing drugs into the city and sell them. One of these methods is to use private buses to haul drugs, with the drivers and the company being unaware of the deadly cargo they are carrying. The transport of two-wheelers by bus, itself banned, is still going on and sometimes packages are hidden by removing parts of the headlight of these vehicles. 

Once the drugs reach the city, the whole process of distribution becomes even more interesting. With social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter monitored closely by the police, peddlers are turning to Instagram to distribute drugs. Hashtags like weed, hash will lead customers to peddlers. After getting in touch, online wallets are used to make the payments and then the package is brought in from cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and neighbouring Kerala depending on what has been ordered, sources said. “If the order is for Idukki gold, a well-known type of ganja, it is brought in from Kerala,” a source said.

“Informants and drug users give us tip-offs on how the supply chain works. There is always a group of people involved who travel to these places and collect the parcels. Synthetic drugs come in from cities like Mumbai through foreigners,” a senior police official said. Apart from this, parcels sent through the dark web are difficult to track, since they come in from countries where drugs are legal, like the US. “These parcels go directly to home addresses,” the official said. 

Talking about other means of transport, Mohan Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, (Women and Narcotics) said, “Inter-city and inter-state drugs are brought in through trains, buses and personal vehicles from Odisha and Vishakapatnam. We also noticed that women are most often the transporters since no one suspects them.”

However, he added that the department was not aware of the new system being used. The department sees at least 5-6 cases in a month. Just last month, a woman recruited to smuggle drugs from Bengaluru to Doha was nabbed at the Bengaluru airport. The women had smuggled contraband in sanitary pads. Former police commissioner Alok Kumar told The New Indian Express, “I have seen cases where former college students take up peddling apart from their full-time job and sell ganja to students. In those cases, the drugs were from Kerala.” 

