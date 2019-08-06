Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress urges Yediyurappa to continue development works

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said work on projects worth `8,500 crore has already started and around `150 crore has been released to different works in 28 assembly segments in the city.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalinga Reddy at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress legislators from Bengaluru on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to stop projects started by previous governments that would hinder development in the state capital. Many projects in Bengaluru were started by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah to solve garbage crisis, drinking water shortage and infrastructure projects and Rs 8,000 crore was released, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said. An additional Rs 11,500 crore was released for the projects in Bengaluru, but many projects were put on hold after the BJP government came to power in the state, KPCC chief said.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said work on projects worth Rs 8,500 crore has already started and around Rs 150 crore has been released to different works in 28 assembly segments in the city. “We have no problem if the government gets the quality check done and takes appropriate action, but they should not stop the works,” Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa Congress
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp