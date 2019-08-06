Congress urges Yediyurappa to continue development works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators from Bengaluru on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to stop projects started by previous governments that would hinder development in the state capital. Many projects in Bengaluru were started by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah to solve garbage crisis, drinking water shortage and infrastructure projects and Rs 8,000 crore was released, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said. An additional Rs 11,500 crore was released for the projects in Bengaluru, but many projects were put on hold after the BJP government came to power in the state, KPCC chief said.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said work on projects worth Rs 8,500 crore has already started and around Rs 150 crore has been released to different works in 28 assembly segments in the city. “We have no problem if the government gets the quality check done and takes appropriate action, but they should not stop the works,” Reddy said.