Dance students to showcase their skills

By Express News Service

Calling all classical dance lovers out there. Kathak Elements 2019, an annual dance event, will see students from Krshala Dance Theatre display their skills in acting, postures, movements and rigourous footwork that is synonymous with the dance form.

Trained in the style of the Lucknow Gharana, these students have been trained under the tutelage of Simran Godhwani, the founder of the dance theatre. Godhwani’s students have also gained international recognition for their acting skills and dance presentation.

Godhwani has over 15 years of experience and has also received many accolades and awards, including the award for the Best Kathak Dancer, Teacher & Choreographer in Karnataka – 2018, at the India Business Awards – 2018 in Bengaluru.

The entry to event is free and it will take place on August 18, 4pm onwards, at East Cultural Association Auditorium, Indiranagar, 100 ft Road.