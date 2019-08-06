Film inspires bizman to take up scuba diving

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While October-November is a festive season for many, for Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer of Simplilearn, it’s a time to get away from the chaos of the city. During those two weeks, he scuba dives, an activity that gives him peace of mind like nothing else. It was in 2009 that he did his first dive, going on to receive his Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certification in 2013. “I generally enjoy water games.

When I first took up the certification programme, I was only looking to do something different. But after that I gradually started taking it more seriously,” says 37-year-old Dalal, who was inspired by Bollywood flick Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

During a dive that lasts about 15 minutes, Dalal says he finds greatest peace. “It opens up a different world in front of you.It’s an activity that requires a lot of discipline. My vacations are planned around my dives,” he says. Dalal has done several dives in South-East Asia, including Thailand and Indonesia, the Middle East, and the Andaman Nicobar islands. His two best dives were in South Malé atoll in Maldives and in the Thinnakara island in Lakshadweep.

“I remember there being a strong current during my dive in South Malé Atoll. We did a dive in the same direction as the current for some time. After a while, things settled down. Looking back, I feel it was an amazing experience, although it was difficult,” he says.

Dalal admits there have been “indirect” benefits to this hobby, which has assisted him at work. One of them being a building a network of like-minded people over the last seven years. “As business

people, we are always on the run. This break allows me to pause from this busy-mundane life and relax. Different people find different activities to let go of their stress. For me, it is scuba diving. Only when I started diving, did I realise the beauty of aquatic life. I feel others should also give this a try at least once,” he says.

The activity has taught him to be a observant, curious and patient. “We have to be curious to things around us. If you’re not adventurous and curious, the charm to diving will be lost within a couple of dives,” he says.

While he has already completed one trip to Maldives this year, his checklist includes others –Raja Ampat in Indonesia, Australia Great Barrier Reef and Fuji. “These are the three top places I plan to visit. Right now I am figuring out the dates for my second trip this year, probably in October or November to Indonesia,”he says.