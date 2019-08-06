Home Cities Bengaluru

Film inspires bizman to take up scuba diving

Kashyap Dalal took up the  activity seriously in 2013 after receiving PADI certification

Published: 06th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While October-November is a festive season for many, for Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer of Simplilearn, it’s a time to get away from the chaos of the city. During those two weeks, he scuba dives, an activity that gives him peace of mind like nothing else. It was in 2009 that he did his first dive, going on to receive his Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certification in 2013. “I generally enjoy water games.

When I first took up the certification programme, I was only looking to do something different. But after that I gradually started taking it more seriously,”  says 37-year-old Dalal, who was inspired by Bollywood flick Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

During a dive that lasts about 15 minutes, Dalal says he finds greatest peace. “It opens up a different world in front of you.It’s an activity that requires a lot of discipline. My vacations are planned around my dives,” he says.    Dalal has done several dives in South-East Asia, including Thailand and Indonesia, the Middle East, and the Andaman Nicobar islands. His two best dives were in South Malé atoll in Maldives and in the Thinnakara island in Lakshadweep.

“I remember there being a strong current during my dive in South Malé Atoll. We did a dive in the same direction as the current for some time. After a while, things settled down. Looking back, I feel it was an amazing experience, although it was difficult,” he says.

Dalal admits there have been “indirect” benefits to this hobby, which has assisted him at work. One of them being a building a network of like-minded people over the last seven years. “As business
people, we are always on the run. This break allows me to pause from this busy-mundane life and relax. Different people find different activities to let go of their stress. For me, it is scuba diving. Only when I started diving, did I realise the beauty of aquatic life. I feel others should also give this a try at least once,”  he says.

The activity has taught him to be a observant, curious and patient. “We have to be curious to things around us. If you’re not adventurous and curious, the charm to diving will be lost within a couple of dives,” he says.

While he has already completed one trip to Maldives this year, his checklist includes others –Raja Ampat in Indonesia, Australia Great Barrier Reef and Fuji. “These are the three top places I plan to visit. Right now I am figuring out the dates for my second trip this year, probably in October or November to Indonesia,”he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp