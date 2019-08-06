Food distribution drive to bring cheer to villages around Bengaluru on I-Day

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This August 15, the Bengaluru chapter of The Robin Hood Army will celebrate the spirit of the nation with a special initiative organised by them. With their Independence Day drive, the organisation aims to provide residents of five villages in the rural belt of the city with basic provisions, such as rice and pulses, collected from restaurants, canteens, hospitals and corporate firms.

For the drive, the team will visit Devanahalli, Hakki Pikki Colony, Irulegara Colony, Bachenahatti and Bantakuppe Colony. Abhishek Singh, city lead, tells CE, “The five villages across Bengaluru are among the most deprived and are in dire need of help. So, we will connect with hospitals, canteens and restaurants in order to collect food.”

According to Melvin Stephen, a volunteer, last year’s Independence Day drive served 93,000 people from different villages in the city. “We create awareness on the wastage of food, which is almost 1.2 trillion kg every year. Food is a way to connect with people and it brings the much-needed happiness in the people’s lives.”

The Robin Hood Army is operational in 13 countries and 135 cities around the world. Singh says, “We want to focus on people who do not know where their next meal would come from.” The organisation also plans to serve 650 villages across the country with the same initiative.

The Independence Day Drive conducted by The Robin Hood Army will take place from August 10-15.