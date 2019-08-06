Home Cities Bengaluru

From fast to slow fashion: Met Gala all set to highlight sustainability

At the event, 17 designers from Bengaluru will present their creations, which are recycled products.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Veena Jain (left) and Minnku Buttar at a fashion event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote sustainability and environment conservation, ALL Ladies League – an international women collective with more than 10,000 members worldwide – is organising a fashion event Met Gala - Super Bowl of Fashion in the city. The theme of the show is to spread awareness about sustainable fashion.

“Fast fashion is the process of imitating trends and styles senselessly by spending more on cheaper garments produced by  retail giants by  exploiting workforce in other countries and harmful impact on environment. For example, discount sales by many multinational brands. These cheaper consumption by consumers end up equally fast in landfills as it’s easy on conscience to discard them. Many people are not aware that their wallet-friendly purchases at big fashion chains have a great effect on human trafficking, the quality of employee working conditions, and the environment,” said Minnku Buttar, fashion chairperson, ALL Ladies League, Bengaluru. Slow fashion, in turn, decreases speed of production and consumption by placing greater appreciation on one’s purchase. “These clothes are eco-friendly, ethically produced and sustainable items, and Met Gala will encourage all to buy good-quality products in order to have a functioning eco-system,” she said.  

At the event, 17 designers from Bengaluru will present their creations, which are recycled products. As a gesture against body shaming, Met Gala will feature ladies from different walks of life, including business women, homemakers and artistes as models. “We believe that each person has his or her own sense of fashion. Met Gala will be promoting individuality and creativity,”  Buttar added. Along with the red carpet walk which will be led by Veena Jain, Mrs India Globe 2017, there will be a panel discussion on the same topic. The discussion will be attended by dignitaries like Ally Matthan, woman entrepreneur, and Madhumita De, model.

The programme will be held on August 7 from 3- 6pm at Ritz Carlton, Residency Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp