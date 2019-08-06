From fast to slow fashion: Met Gala all set to highlight sustainability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote sustainability and environment conservation, ALL Ladies League – an international women collective with more than 10,000 members worldwide – is organising a fashion event Met Gala - Super Bowl of Fashion in the city. The theme of the show is to spread awareness about sustainable fashion.

“Fast fashion is the process of imitating trends and styles senselessly by spending more on cheaper garments produced by retail giants by exploiting workforce in other countries and harmful impact on environment. For example, discount sales by many multinational brands. These cheaper consumption by consumers end up equally fast in landfills as it’s easy on conscience to discard them. Many people are not aware that their wallet-friendly purchases at big fashion chains have a great effect on human trafficking, the quality of employee working conditions, and the environment,” said Minnku Buttar, fashion chairperson, ALL Ladies League, Bengaluru. Slow fashion, in turn, decreases speed of production and consumption by placing greater appreciation on one’s purchase. “These clothes are eco-friendly, ethically produced and sustainable items, and Met Gala will encourage all to buy good-quality products in order to have a functioning eco-system,” she said.

At the event, 17 designers from Bengaluru will present their creations, which are recycled products. As a gesture against body shaming, Met Gala will feature ladies from different walks of life, including business women, homemakers and artistes as models. “We believe that each person has his or her own sense of fashion. Met Gala will be promoting individuality and creativity,” Buttar added. Along with the red carpet walk which will be led by Veena Jain, Mrs India Globe 2017, there will be a panel discussion on the same topic. The discussion will be attended by dignitaries like Ally Matthan, woman entrepreneur, and Madhumita De, model.

The programme will be held on August 7 from 3- 6pm at Ritz Carlton, Residency Road.