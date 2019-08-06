Home Cities Bengaluru

I steered clear of romantic relationships in my book: Gulshan Grover

In the city to launch his biography, Bad Man, Gulshan Grover tells CE how a man of deprived circumstances rose to become one of the most sought- after villains in Bollywood, and his cross-over to Holl

Published: 06th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gulshan Grover

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He has no qualms in saying that he created the “mudpath” for today’s Bollywood actors, including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, to make their appearance in Hollywood. ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover, who has hundreds of films to his credit, was in the city to launch his authorised biography on Sunday evening at Landmark in Koramangala.

“We were successful stars here with a large fan following whereever we went. But over there, it was a different scenario. They wanted us to apply for a green card and move over there. Despite all these conditions, I stuck to my grounds and decided to stay in India and do films simultaneously in Hollywood and Bollywood,” he says. Even in trying circumstances, he tells us that he refused to take up ‘hero’ roles that he was offered. This, he believes is the reason he’s still relevant today and has a long list of films in the pipeline, including a role in a James Bond film. “I was clear about where I wanted my career to head. I am an example of deprived circumstances yet determination and hard work has helped me in success,” he says.

While several stars have been writing their autobiographies, Grover believes that it should be written when a person’s story is still relevant. “I’ve been working on it for a couple of months. It’s your own life, what’s there to remember? My friends Anil Kapoor and Khalid Mohamed are still writing for five years. What is it that you can’t remember?,” he says with a laugh.   

He’s steered clear of any of his relationships, which he feels anyone writing their story should be careful of. “I haven’t included any romantic affairs of the women I have been involved with. Many of them are ladies who are now married and have responsibilities. When that happened, they would have been much younger,” he says.  

He’s a showman and it’s clear when our photographer nudges him for a picture of him seated. He’s quick to retort, “Sexy chair lao don ke liye,” before he heads for the formal launch of his book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp