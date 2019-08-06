Man attacked by stray dogs at KSR station

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was like just another night for 28-year-old event manager Nishanth Halesh who had plans to visit his hometown of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district on Friday. He had booked a ticket from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Majestic and was running late for his train. At 10.35pm, things took an ugly turn when Nishanth was attacked by two stray dogs inside the station.

“I was in a hurry to catch the train, which was leaving at 10.55 pm. I saw the dogs, but since I was in a hurry, I kept walking. Out of nowhere, one of the dogs bit my right leg, and the other dog bit me in the same spot right after,” he recalled.

Nishanth, a dog lover, used his backpack to block the dogs and yelled for help. “I couldn’t walk as my leg was hurt,” he said, adding that he was forced to cancel his travel plans. The staff at the recently-opened free emergency medical centre on platform 1 instructed Nishanth to rush to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, as they were out of anti-rabies vaccination.

Nishanth told TNIE that despite alerting the railway guard at the main entrance, no action was taken to drive the dogs away. “The guard didn’t listen to me, so I had to tweet to alert the railway police to ensure more citizens don’t get hurt,” he said. KAR railway police responded to Nishanth’s tweet on Sunday, saying that necessary action would be taken.