Man breaks into house, rapes woman

Published: 06th August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified man barged inside a 28-year-old woman’s house when she was asleep and allegedly gagged and raped her. The incident took place in Bommanahalli, Hosur Road, on Saturday. The accused opened the door through a window. He snatched her gold valuables before fleeing the spot, police said.

Bommanahalli police, who are probing the case, said that the victim works at a private company. The accused barged into her house and threatened her with a knife. He then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, police said. 

In her police statement, the woman said that the assailant spoke in Tamil and added that she had seen him in her area earlier. She told the police that the assailant recorded a video of them, clicked pictures, and threatened that he would show it to others if she revealed about the incident to anyone. The survivor also told the police that she could identify him. A police officer said they have gathered some clues about the accused and efforts are on to nab him.

TAGS
rape crime bengaluru crime against women
