Now, plastic manufacturers to face heat

BENGALURU: After a severe crackdown on shopkeepers and plastic users, BBMP is finally gearing up to go after the source. Working with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the civic agency will soon target plastic manufacturers. The move comes after the civic agency was repeatedly questioned as to why they were not going after the manufacturers to stop the use of plastic. During raids, awareness programmes and drives, repeated questioning on this line led to the decision to team up and stop the manufacture of plastic.

KSPCB had recently issued closure orders to 46 industries manufacturing plastic across the state, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express. Of this, many are in Bengaluru and the two departments have now decided to check them. “KSPCB cannot go and seal the gates. We can give orders to switch off the electricity supply and other services. Now, to ensure that they are closed down, KPSCB has started a drive and BBMP has joined in to make it more effective,” a KSPCB official said.

BBMP Special Commissioner Randeep D added that one round of closure orders had been issued by KSPCB. But it is most likely that manufacturing in these units could still be done illegally. So the list is being re-checked.

KSPCB has formed a committee comprising health and pollution officials. The committee will give the report to BBMP to follow up. “We will take stern action against the factories located in BBMP limits. The committee’s compliance report is awaited,” Randeep said.

KSPCB officials said most of the industries are in west Bengaluru, in the newly added wards of BBMP like Magadi Road and Peenya, where the BBMP has so far done limited checks and awareness programmes. “The concentration of BBMP is only in CBD areas. It has also been observed that piled up plastic and garbage are set on fire during night,” a KSPCB official said.

The list also includes factories in Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburgi and Belagavi. “There is also a need to check on transportation of plastic carry bags and other items to Bengaluru, in trucks and other vehicles, where control is limited,” the official added. The BBMP is also in talks with KSPCB, environment department and experts to find for alternatives for people. A mela is also going to be organised by BBMP to educate people on what type of plastic can be used and what are the other alternatives.