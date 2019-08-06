Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, plastic manufacturers to face heat

BBMP, KSPCB will team up to finally crack down on plastic industries in city

Published: 06th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a severe crackdown on shopkeepers and plastic users, BBMP is finally gearing up to go after the source. Working with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the civic agency will soon target plastic manufacturers. The move comes after the civic agency was repeatedly questioned as to why they were not going after the manufacturers to stop the use of plastic. During raids, awareness programmes and drives, repeated questioning on this line led to the decision to team up and stop the manufacture of plastic. 

KSPCB had recently issued closure orders to 46 industries manufacturing plastic across the state, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express. Of this, many are in Bengaluru and the two departments have now decided to check them. “KSPCB cannot go and seal the gates. We can give orders to switch off the electricity supply and other services. Now, to ensure that they are closed down, KPSCB has started a drive and BBMP has joined in to make it more effective,” a KSPCB official said. 

BBMP Special Commissioner Randeep D added that one round of closure orders had been issued by KSPCB. But it is most likely that manufacturing in these units could still be done illegally. So the list is being re-checked. 

KSPCB has formed a committee comprising health and pollution officials. The committee will give the report to BBMP to follow up. “We will take stern action against the factories located in BBMP limits. The committee’s compliance report is awaited,” Randeep said. 

KSPCB officials said most of the industries are in west Bengaluru, in the newly added wards of BBMP like Magadi Road and Peenya, where the BBMP has so far done limited checks and awareness programmes. “The concentration of BBMP is only in CBD areas. It has also been observed that piled up plastic and garbage are set on fire during night,” a KSPCB official said. 

The list also includes factories in Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburgi and Belagavi. “There is also a need to check on transportation of plastic carry bags and other items to Bengaluru, in trucks and other vehicles, where control is limited,” the official added.  The BBMP is also in talks with KSPCB, environment department and experts to find for alternatives for people. A mela is also going to be organised by BBMP to educate people on what type of plastic can be used and what are the other alternatives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru plastic BBMP KSPCB Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp