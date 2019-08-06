Home Cities Bengaluru

Put on your dancing shoes at this women-led Tango festival

They say it takes two to tango and Bengalureans will get to witness this first-hand at an all women led dance festival.

By Express News Service
The festival will have a series
of workshops and social dancing

BENGALURU: They say it takes two to tango and Bengalureans will get to witness this first-hand at an all women led dance festival. Titled the ‘India Tango Festival’, the event is being helmed by Roopa Math, the founder of Bangalore Tango Academy.

“The intention is to introduce people to the dance form,” says Math, who perfected Tango in Buenos Aires. According to her, while partner dancing is not new to India, tango definitely is. “It was introduced in the mainstream around seven years ago, so not many people know about it,” she adds.

The festival will have a series of workshops and marathon milongas (Tango Social Dancing). Before you get intimidated by the sound of this, hear this. The festival will cater to dancers of all experience levels, including those who are curious about tango and may be trying it for the first time. “We’ve designed it in such a way that in four days you’ll feel like a part of the community. And to make things easier, on the first day, we’ve introduced the concept of Santa Claus dancers,” explains Math. To put it simply, anyone hesitant about dancing can approach one of these dancers and partner with them. “This is just to build confidence,” says Math, who will be conducting the classes alongside three other women: Aurevan Lung (from Auroville), Kiran Swahney (from Delhi) and Kruti Gandhi Sarda (from Mumbai).

The festival will be held from August 15-18 at Via Milano, opposite Sony Center, Sony World Junction, Koramangala. Passes will be available at elcabeceo.in/india-tango-festival/

Comments

